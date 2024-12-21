J'khand Cong to launch drive in January to take party's agenda, mission to every household

Ranchi, Dec 21(PTI) Jharkhand Congress is set to launch a statewide campaign in the first week of January to take its mission and agenda to every household, a senior party official said on Saturday.

During a meeting here, the party also decided to strengthen the organisation in the state and continue the agitation against the BJP for allegedly insulting the architect of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar.

Addressing party workers, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "We will release a calendar highlighting party activities." "On January 6 or 7, we will launch a campaign where party workers will visit every household to spread the party's mission and agenda," he added.

He added that the purpose of the meeting was to express gratitude towards the party workers and voters who worked hard to bring the alliance government back to power.

"The alliance performed well, even though the Congress had expected to win 28 seats in the assembly polls," Mir told reporters after the meeting.

The Congress contested 30 assembly seats but managed to win 16.

Addressing party workers, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said the organisation will be strengthened in the state.

"We will continue our struggle to protect the Constitution. We will continue our agitation against the BJP and the Union Home Minister for insulting the architect of the Constitution," Kamlesh said. PTI SAN MNB