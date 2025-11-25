J'khand Cong to observe 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' on November 26

Ranchi, Nov 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Tuesday directed district units to observe November 26 as 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' (save constitution day) as part of the party's nationwide programme.

A state-level symposium will be organised at the old Assembly complex in Ranchi to mark the occasion, party spokesperson Sonal Shanti said.

The event will be participated in by senior Congress leaders, including Jharkhand Finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore, former finance minister Rameshwar Oraon and former registrar of Ranchi University Amar Kumar Choudhary, he said.

Shanti alleged the fundamental principles of justice provided by the Indian Constitution are under attack through systematic vote theft, electoral malpractices, misuse of institutions and attempts to tamper with voter lists on the pretext of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is observed to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. PTI SAN SAN RG