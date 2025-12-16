J'khand Cong to protest against bill seeking to replace MGNREGA on Wednesday

Ranchi, Dec 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on Wednesday to protest against the Centre’s rural employment bill that seeks to replace MGNREGA, a party leader said.

Congress state unit president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said as part of the nationwide programme, all district presidents of the party have been directed to organise protests in their respective areas.

The party will hold protests across the country on Wednesday against the Centre's rural employment bill VB-G RAM G that seeks to replace MGNREGA, claiming it was a "BJP-RSS conspiracy" to dismantle a rights-based welfare scheme and attack Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, workers' rights and federal responsibility.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

Kamlesh said the party will also hold demonstrations in districts, divisions and villages on December 28 with portraits of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the Congress' foundation day.

Jharkhand Congress general secretary and media in-charge Rakesh Sinha claimed that replacing MGNREGA was a “conspiracy” to dismantle a rights-based welfare scheme and attack Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy.

The opposition has strongly objected to the introduction of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, when it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

“Removing Mahatma Gandhi's name is nothing less than a conspiracy. Gandhi ji symbolised the dignity of labour, social justice, and moral responsibility towards the poorest of the poor,” Sinha said. PTI SAN SAN BDC