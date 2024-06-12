J’khand Cong to review party's LS seat-wise performance, draft roadmap for upcoming assembly polls

Ranchi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress on Wednesday decided to set up Lok Sabha constituency-wise committees for a comprehensive review of the party’s performance in each seat within the state.

This move is aimed at identifying shortcomings ahead of the upcoming assembly polls scheduled this winter, a party official said.

These committees have been tasked with submitting their reports within 15 days. Based on the reports, the party will formulate a roadmap for the forthcoming assembly elections.

This decision was made during the party’s expanded executive committee meeting in Ranchi, chaired by state party president Rajesh Thakur, with Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir also in attendance.

Speaking to reporters, Mir said, "We are setting up committees for every Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand, and they will submit their reports in 15 days. The committees will conduct a thorough review of the party’s performance in each parliamentary constituency, which includes assembly segments." Mir further noted that based on these reports, the party would develop a strategic plan for the assembly elections in Jharkhand.

He highlighted that the INDIA bloc secured five seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, compared to just two in 2019.

"The outcome is below our expectations. However, we gained 16 lakh more votes compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. We achieved a 51 per cent increase in votes in Hazaribagh, 21 per cent in Khunti, 33 per cent in Lohardaga, 135 per cent in Chatra, 34 per cent in Dhanbad, and 16 per cent more votes in Ranchi," Mir added.

Mir also mentioned that the party faced significant challenges during the election, including attempts to destabilise the government and the imprisonment of former chief minister Hemant Soren, as well as targeting of their ministers.

Despite these hurdles, the party managed to win five seats, with Congress securing two seats, an increase from one seat previously, he said.

Additionally, Mir pointed out that four states—Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir—are scheduled to go to the polls by the end of the year.

"We have initiated our preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand from today. Multiple efforts will be undertaken, and party leaders will start visiting assembly segments. Any mistakes made during the parliamentary polls must be corrected, and we must begin preparing for the assembly elections with full dedication," he said.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won nine seats, the JMM (3), and Congress two seats in Jharkhand.