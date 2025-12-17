J’khand Cong workers protest against alleged misuse of ED day after Gandhis get court relief

Ranchi, Dec 17 (PTI) Congress workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the state BJP headquarters here, accusing the Centre of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a day after a Delhi court granted relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Holding party flags, the protesters gathered outside the saffron party's office and demanded a public apology from the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Jharkhand Congress chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said truth prevailed after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the probe agency's money laundering charge against the two leaders in the case.

Kamlesh said top BJP leaders have been attacking Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"Now the Narendra Modi government at the Centre should tender a public apology before the nation for misusing its powers through the ED to defame the Gandhi family," he added.

In a relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others, a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against them in the National Herald case, holding that the agency's probe stemmed from a private complaint and not an FIR.

Former Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "The Delhi court’s decision exposed that the Centre has been misusing ED. We urge the Centre to stop misusing central agencies against top Congress leaders. Otherwise, people would teach them a lesson." Meanwhile, the party cancelled its earlier scheduled programme to hold demonstrations in all district headquarters in protest against a Bill to replace the 20-year-old MNREGA, said Congress general secretary and media in-charge Rakesh Sinha. PTI SAN SAN MNB