J’khand Congress discusses issues related to PESA rules, SIR

Ranchi, Jan 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress on Wednesday discussed issues related to PESA rules, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and urban local body (ULB) polls during a meeting here, a party leader said.

The MLAs, district observers, district presidents, members of boards and corporations gave their opinions on the issues during the meeting, chaired by state Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh.

"Rumours and misinformation are being spread about the PESA rules implemented recently in Jharkhand. We need to make people aware of the misinformation," Kamlesh told members during the meeting.

The Jharkhand government notified the rules on January 2, after those were approved by the cabinet on December 23 last year.

Congress legislator Rameshwar Oraon told reporters after the meeting that there are some flaws in the PESA rules, and there is a need to correct them.

But, he did not give details about specific flaws in the rules.

Senior BJP leaders have been attacking the JMM-led alliance government over the PESA rules, claiming it would weaken the rights of tribals.

Raising voice against the VB-G RAM G, Kamlesh alleged that Gandhi ji's name was deliberately deleted from the scheme.

"It will impact the rural economy and the lives of people. A nationwide campaign 'Save MGNREGA' will be held from January 10 to 29," he said.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju said booth level agents (BLA) should be appointed in the next two weeks in view of upcoming SIR in the state.

"Wherever our candidates contested in the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, they must immediately appoint BLAs so that voters' names are not removed during the SIR," he said. PTI SAN SAN RG