J’khand Congress takes out candlelight march in Ranchi ahead of ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Ranchi, Aug 14 (PTI) Members of Jharkhand Congress on Thursday held a candlelight march here to protest alleged electoral irregularities, ahead of the party’s upcoming ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar on August 17, a party official said.

The march headed by Jharkhand PCC chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh was taken out from party’s state headquarters here and culminated at Albert Ekka Chowk.

During the march, Congress workers and leaders raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and the Election Commission.

"Vote theft is not just a theft of electors' rights but an attack on their self-respect. The BJP is attacking people's right to choose their representatives through fake voters, and the Congress is fighting against it," Kamlesh said.

Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav, who also participated in the march, alleged, "On the pretext of Special Intensive Revision, the Election Commission is adding fake voters to the electoral rolls and attempting to remove genuine voters, which we will oppose," he added.

Prior to the event, the party president flagged off LED vans to spread awareness about the proposed 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', which will be launched in Bihar by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 17.