J’khand Congress takes out protest march against BJP over Rahul Gandhi poster

Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress on Friday held a protest march here against the BJP for portraying Rahul Gandhi as a 'new-age Ravan' in a social media poster.

Raising slogans against the BJP and the Centre, the Congress workers took out the rally from its state headquarters on Shradhanand Road. Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey, state unit president Rajesh Thakur, minister Badal Patralekh and former Union minister Subodhkant Sahai took part in it.

Pandey said the BJP's post on 'X' was a reflection of the party's frustration. "After Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a politics of peace and brotherhood has started in the country. The BJP is unable to digest it and is trying to divide the people through politics of hatred." He said, "People are aware and alert. They have realised that they should not fall in such traps. BJP’s top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been spending sleepless nights. Frustration can be be seen on their faces." Thakur said people of the country will soon decide who is Ram and who is Ravan. "The BJP is scared with Rahul Gandhi’s popularity. They (BJP) are indulging in unethical deeds ahead of assembly polls scheduled in five states. People will teach the BJP a lesson like they did in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB