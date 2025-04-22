J’khand Congress to launch 40-day ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ campaign

Ranchi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress on Tuesday said it would launch a 40-day ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ (Save the Constitution) campaign across the state towards the end of April to spread the message of “social, political and economic justice”.

The decision in this regard was taken during the party’s executive committee meeting in Ranchi, chaired by state Congress in-charge K Raju.

“We have decided to organise a 40-day ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ campaign in the state. A mega rally will be held before April 30,” Raju told reporters.

He said a series of rallies will be organised at the district, division and assembly-segment levels across the state.

“We will make people aware that there is a threat to the Constitution under the BJP regime at the Centre. The BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate to silence our leaders as part of a well-planned conspiracy,” Raju alleged.

Former Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said district-level rallies will be organised from May 3 to May 10, followed by assembly segment-level rallies from May 11-17.

“We will begin a door-to-door campaign from May 20-30 during which people will be informed how the Constitution, the Chief Justice of India and the Election Commission are being attacked. Efforts are being made to undermine the Constitution. Our fight is to save it,” Thakur asserted. PTI SAN RBT