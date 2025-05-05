J’khand Congress urges Centre to adopt Telangana model for caste census

Ranchi, May 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Monday urged the Centre to adopt the Telangana model for conducting a caste census across the country.

Terming the Union government’s decision to conduct a caste census in India as a victory for the Congress, he said the Centre should announce a timeline for the exercise.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge have repeatedly been demanding a caste census. Under pressure from our leaders, the Centre agreed to conduct it. We urge the government to adopt the Telangana model for the caste census, as it was effectively carried out in the southern state,” Raju said.

He added that Kharge would visit Ranchi on Tuesday to address the Jharkhand Congress’ ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally.

“During the rally, we will demand a central legislation to allocate funds for SCs and STs in proportion to their population, and, most importantly, reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in both government and private institutions,” Raju said.

Besides Kharge, party general secretary K C Venugopal and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel would participate in the ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ (Save the Constitution) rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said. PTI SAN SAN RBT