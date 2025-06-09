J’khand court sentences 3 to life term for killing couple on suspicion of practising witchcraft

Medininagar (Jharkhand), June 9 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a couple in 2017 on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

District and Sessions Judge-II Pratik Chaturvedi awarded the life sentence to Ramjanam Mehta, Rajkumar Mehta and Dinesh Mehta for hacking Ram Sunder Mehta and his wife Manorama Devi with an axe.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts.

Following the double murder, a case was registered at Haidernagar police station based on the statement of the victims' daughter Babita Devi.

When Babita's brothers Dhirendra Mehta and Dharmendra Mehta had rushed to rescue their parents, they were also attacked. PTI COR BS NN