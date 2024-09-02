J''khand doctors accept biometric attendance system

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand government doctors accepted a biometric attendance system on Monday after getting assurance from the authorities on fulfilling their 15-point charter of demands, an association of medics said.

They started registering attendance through the biometric system from Monday, he said.

All government doctors in the state, under the Jharkhand State Health Service Association (JHSA) and the state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), boycotted the biometric attendance system from August 20, terming it “not feasible” for emergency services.

JHSA state secretary Mrityunjay Thakur Singh said, "We have withdrawn our protest and doctors have started registering their attendance on the biometric system from today, as the government consented to our 15-point charter of demands." The government has agreed that doctors can mark their attendance through biometrics only once during duty hours, he claimed.

"The government also assured that the biometric attendance will not be linked to salary," he added. PTI SAN BDC