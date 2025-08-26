J'khand: East Singhbhum admin discusses rationalisation of polling stations with political parties

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 26 (PTI) The East Singhbhum district administration discussed with various political parties of Jharkhand the rationalisation of polling stations and preparation of an error-free voter list for the Ghatshila assembly by-election, as and when announced.

The seat has fallen vacant with the death of sitting MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren this month.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Karn Satyarthi, in a meeting on Monday, sought cooperation from all political parties to ensure a free and fair bypoll.

The meeting discussed rationalisation of polling stations based on voter ratio and preparation of error-free voter list, among other issues, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Satyarthi said the participation and co-operation of political parties were imperative as the top priority of the administration was to ensure a transparent and impartial poll process.

He said that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the rationalisation of polling stations has to be carried out taking into consideration the distance of each polling centre, geographical conditions, accessibility, facilities for voters, condition of polling stations and buildings, and suitable arrangements for voters with disability and senior citizens, the statement said.

The objective was to make sure that no voter was deprived of casting his or her vote.

All AEROs (assistant electoral registration officers) have been instructed to conduct an audit of available basic facilities in the polling stations and make all necessary arrangements for accommodating polling personnel and paramilitary forces.

The representatives of the political parties assured the administration of full cooperation. PTI BS ACD