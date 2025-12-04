J’khand: East Singhbhum admin distributes QR codes to women farmers to boost rural entrepreneurship

Jamshedpur, Dec 4 (PTI) Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district administration has distributed QR codes to 78 women members of a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) to boost rural entrepreneurship and streamline digital payments in local markets.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said the move aims to enable women farmers to connect directly with customers and secure better prices for their produce.

The FPO, which has 300 women members, received the first tranche of QR codes in Gohala panchayat under Musabani block.

“The objective is to promote women’s empowerment and strengthen rural entrepreneurship,” Satyarthi said.

According to an official statement, the FPO is engaged in commercial farming of vegetables and pulses, including cabbage, capsicum, radish, beans, peas, arhar and moong, across 300 acres. Women farmers play a key role in field operations, processing and marketing, it said.

Speaking at a programme, the deputy commissioner praised the progress made by women entrepreneurs and assured them of continued support.

He instructed officials to facilitate the establishment of a dal mill in the FPO’s operational area. The proposed facility would boost pulse production and generate employment in processing, packaging and marketing, he said.

Referring to a proposal to hand over a 30-metric-tonne cold storage unit to a village organisation, Satyarthi stressed the need for its effective use to improve storage and enhance farm incomes.

He said the administration would provide training and guidance on digital payments, e-marketing, branding, packaging, value addition, financial literacy and enterprise management.

“Rural women are becoming empowered through FPOs and self-help groups, and the administration will extend all required technical and marketing support,” he said, terming the initiative a significant step toward strengthening village-level entrepreneurship.

Satyarthi expressed confidence that the agri-based initiatives in Gohala panchayat would bolster local livelihoods and contribute to self-reliance and growth of the rural economy.