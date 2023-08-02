Jharkhand: East Singhbhum on alert as Subarnarekha, Kharkhai in spate after rain

Jamshedpur: The East Singhbhum district administration has been put on an alert on Wednesday in view of the swelling of Subarnarekha and Kharkhai rivers due to incessant rain over the last three days.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has directed block development officers, circle officers and municipal officials to take all precautionary measures to meet any eventuality.

He said the water level in Kharkhai was at 128.93 metres, while the danger mark was at 129 metres.

Subarnarekha was flowing at 118.4 metres in Jamshedpur against the danger level of 121.5 metres.

Advertisment

He asked the officials to ensure that no loss of life takes place in the catchment areas of the two rivers due to the swell.

The DC asked the officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas and shift them to shelters.

Safety of the masses is the top priority, he said, while appealing to the people to follow the administration's directives.