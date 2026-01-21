J'khand: Elderly woman 'murdered' by neighbour over suspicion of practising witchcraft

Simdega, Jan 21 (PTI) An elderly woman was allegedly hacked to death by her neighbour on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at Sarubahar village in the district. The deceased was identified as Premdani Kandulna (73).

Officer-in-charge of Orga police station Sajal Dham said the accused has been arrested and the axe used in the crime recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman might have been murdered over the suspicion of engaging in witchcraft, Dham said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.