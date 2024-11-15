J’khand election battle of two ideologies — love and hatred: Tejashwi Yadav

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Nov 15 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday termed the Jharkhand election as a contest between two ideologies — one rooted in hatred and division, and the other focused on love, development, and constitutional protection.

Addressing an election rally in Deoghar, Yadav accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, alleging that the party had failed in its efforts to form a government in 2019 and had used central probe agencies to destabilise the state administration.

"This election is a battle between two ideologies—one that spreads hatred, destruction, and attempts to change the Constitution, and another that we follow, which is focused on spreading love, working for development, and protecting the constitution," Yadav said, urging voters to make their choice.

He also claimed that the BJP's efforts to undermine the Hemant Soren-led government had included attempts to imprison Soren after their other tactics failed.

"When they (BJP) did not succeed, they sent Hemant Soren to jail. We did not bow but decided to fight against injustice. Now, time has come when people would give BJP a befitting reply," Yadav said.

However, Yadav emphasised that despite these challenges, the government had stood firm and continued to fight against what he called BJP's injustice.

Highlighting the achievements of the Hemant Soren government, Yadav praised its welfare initiatives, including the waiver of pending electricity bills and farm loans.

He contrasted this with the BJP's alleged failure to address the needs of the people, particularly in Jharkhand.

"The BJP is a party of capitalists. They did nothing for the people of Jharkhand," Yadav said, promising that if the INDIA bloc government was voted to power, women in the state would receive Rs 2,500 under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, and gas cylinders would be provided at a reduced price of Rs 450," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB