J’khand: Family seeks govt help to repatriate body of migrant worker who died in Saudi Arabia

Dhanbad, Feb 22 (PTI) The district administration of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad has stepped in to assist the family of a migrant worker who died in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, in bringing back his body, a senior official said.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said the family of 40-year-old Chandeshwar Kumar, a resident of Manohar Tand in Sindri block, had approached the administration, after facing difficulties in obtaining the Authorised Dealer (AD) code required for the body’s repatriation.

The AD code, issued by banks authorised by the RBI, is crucial for customs clearance and the processing of imports and exports.

“The family was informed of Chandeshwar’s death on February 12 and reported facing multiple issues while trying to secure the AD code from local banks. They reached out to the administration, and I have directed Assistant Labour Commissioner Pravin Kumar to urgently address the issue and assist the family,” Ranjan said on Saturday.

According to the family’s account, Kumar had traveled to Jeddah in July 2025 to work at a private metal works factory. He was expected to return home in January this year.

“However, they later received information about his death and got a death certificate,” another official said. PTI ANB RBT