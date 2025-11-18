J'khand farmers to get a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal over Centre's MSP for paddy: Minister

Ranchi, Nov 18 (PTI) Jharkhand farmers will get a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy in addition to the Centre's minimum support price (MSP) for crops in the 2025-26 fiscal, state Food and Public Distribution minister Irfan Ansari said.

The minister also announced that farmers will receive a one-time payment for the paddy to be purchased by the government.

The government will start the paddy procurement process by December 15, he said in a press statement on Monday.

"The Jharkhand government has prepared a proposal to pay an additional bonus of Rs 100 on the MSP fixed by the central government, which will be approved in the cabinet meeting very soon," the minister said.

The Centre has fixed MSP for common paddy at Rs 2,369 per quintal and Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade-A paddy for the fiscal 2025-26.

"Farmers will receive a one-time payment for paddy to be purchased by the government. This decision is a major step towards freeing farmers from middlemen and ensuring their financial strengthening," the minister said.

Paddy harvesting in Jharkhand is set to be completed in the next 10-15 days, he added.

"Keeping this in mind, the government has finalised the paddy procurement process, which will be started by December 15," Ansari said. PTI SAN RG