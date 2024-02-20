J'khand: FIR against designated terrorist Pannun for issuing 'threats' to cancel India-England Test

Ranchi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against US-based designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly issuing threats to cancel the fourth Test match between India and England here.

Pannun, who has been designated as a terrorist by the home ministry, also appealed to the banned CPI (Maoist) through a video uploaded on social media to disrupt the cricket match, officials said.

The fourth Test between India and England will commence from February 23 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

"Gurupatwant Singh Pannun has threatened the India and England teams to cancel the match in Ranchi. He also urged the CPI (Maoist) to create disturbance in a bid to cancel the match.

“An FIR has been lodged against him at Dhurwa police station under the IT Act and investigation has been initiated," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hatia, P K Mishra told reporters.

He said measures have also been taken to beef up security. PTI NAM/SAN RBT