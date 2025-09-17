J'khand: Fire breaks out at vehicle repair shop during Vishwakarma Puja, 1 injured

Jamshedpur, Sep 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a vehicle repair shop during Vishwakarma Puja rituals at Harhargutu area in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Wednesday, resulting in burn injuries to the owner, police said.

The incident took place when an earthen lamp fell on the floor during the rituals, and the blaze spread due to the presence of petrol and diesel in the shop, they said.

The shop owner, Santosh Kumar, is undergoing treatment for burn injuries in a hospital, a police officer said.

The flames were reportedly doused by locals, who alleged that fire brigade personnel did not turn up even after being informed. PTI BS RBT