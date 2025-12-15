J’khand food minister launches paddy procurement exercise in state

Ranchi, Dec 15 (PTI) Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari on Monday launched the state’s paddy procurement exercise during a programme in Jamtara district.

Addressing farmers at the inaugural function, Ansari said the government would procure paddy at Rs 2,450 per quintal and has set a target of purchasing 7 lakh metric tonnes during the current season.

"This is not merely a scheme but an initiative to restore the trust of farmers," the food, public distribution and consumer affairs minister said.

Ansari said Jharkhand has become the first state in the country to ensure one-time direct payment to farmers immediately after procurement.

"Jharkhand is the first state in the country where farmers will receive one-time payment directly into their accounts after paddy procurement. Earlier, farmers faced difficulties in selling paddy, as payments were made in 2–3 installments, causing them significant hardship. Now, as soon as a farmer sells the paddy, the amount will reach directly into their account." He directed officials to regularly visit the procurement centres and interact with farmers, and ensure that they are not mistreated.

"If any kind of misbehaviour with farmers is reported, strict action will be taken against those responsible," he warned.

He also cautioned against black marketing of paddy, illegal sale to other states and the involvement of middlemen, saying stern action would be taken against violators.

Altogether 783 procurement centres have been set up across the state to carry out the exercise, he said.

The state cabinet on December 8 decided that farmers will get a bonus of Rs 81 per quintal of paddy in addition to the Centre's minimum support price (MSP) for the crop in the 2025-26 fiscal.