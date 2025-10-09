J'khand forms multiple teams of experts to plan, improve, modernise urban infra

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Urban Development department has formed multiple teams to plan, improve and modernise infrastructure in the cities and towns of the state, an official said on Thursday.

The teams have been tasked with identifying current infrastructure in cities and exploring possibilities for necessary infrastructure for sustainable and stable urban development, he said.

The action was taken following the vision of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to place Jharkhand among the leading states in the country in the field of advanced urban development and infrastructure, the official added.

Urban Development and Housing and Road construction department Principal secretary Sunil Kumar said eight teams comprising expert engineers from the road construction, urban development and Jharkhand urban infrastructure development company (JUIDCO) have been set up.

An order in this regard has been issued, he said.

"These teams will visit different cities and towns in the state and identify the current urban infrastructure, including roads, and accordingly explore possibilities for necessary infrastructure for sustainable and stable urban development in the future," he said, according to an official communique.

Kumar said the expert teams will conduct on-site inspections of the state's municipal bodies and formulate plans for infrastructure development to support urban growth.

"The team has been tasked with identifying possibilities for the comprehensive development and modernisation of the city. This includes preparing proposals related to the current availability of roads and the future need for new roads," he said.

The team will also prepare a report on the development of existing intersections and roundabouts to ensure smooth traffic flow. Additionally, the team has been assigned the responsibility of preparing proposals for the construction of elevated roads, flyovers, road overbridges, road underbridges, road strengthening, footpaths, and pathways related to the development of urban infrastructure in the municipal bodies, he added.

The team will also develop a plan for roadside greenery to enhance attractiveness and protect the environment.