J'khand: Ganja worth Rs 2 lakh seized, woman arrested

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 5 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday for possessing ganja worth Rs 2 lakh, police said.

The woman is a resident of Bengahi village in Nabinagar police station area of Bihar's Aurangabad district, Palamu Additional Superintendent of Police Rishav Garg said.

Garg said the woman had come to Medininagar to hand over 4 kg of ganja to a person and was caught during a police raid.

Her mobile phone has been seized and she is being interrogated, the ASP added.