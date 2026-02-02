J'khand gets over Rs 7,500 cr from Union Budget for rail infra augmentation

Ranchi, Feb 2 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Rs 7,536 crore has been allocated to Jharkhand in the Union Budget 2026-27 to accelerate railway projects in the state.

Addressing the media through video conference, he said a record number of railway projects worth Rs 63,470 crore is underway in the eastern state.

“More than 12 Vande Bharat trains and four Amrit Bharat trains have been allocated to Jharkhand, and planning is underway for two more Amrit Bharat trains in the state. Of the two proposed Amrit Bharat trains, one has already been approved on the Dhanbad-Coimbatore route, which will start very soon,” he said.

In Jharkhand, there have been many connectivity projects pending for a long time, he said.

"The DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) for all those projects are being prepared, and the approval processes are going on," he added.

Jharkhand's railway connectivity is going to improve very significantly, Vaishnaw said.