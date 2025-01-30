J'khand gets respite from chilly weather conditions

Ranchi, Jan 30 (PTI) Jharkhand got a respite from chilly weather conditions as most parts of the state recorded minimum temperature above 10 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, a weather official said on Thursday.

The minimum temperature is likely to rise further during the next couple of days.

"The minimum temperature may rise by up to four degree Celsius during the next two days. Then, it might be stable for another two days," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

He said that the weather is likely to be dry during the next five to seven days in the state.

"There is a possibility of partial clouds till January 31 but it would hardly impact the mercury. The maximum temperature may also rise from February 1," he said.

Barring Chatra, which recorded the minimum temperature at 8.9 degree Celsius, most parts of the state registered a minimum temperature above 10 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi registered the minimum temperature at 12.2 degree Celsius, a rise of 2.8 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours.

Jamshedpur recorded the minimum at 14.4 degree Celsius, while Bokaro registered the same at 10.6 degree Celsius. PTI SAN RG