J'khand governor meets PM, discusses development issues

Ranchi, Jun 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various subjects related to the development of Jharkhand, Telangana and Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan also discharges the duties of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

"I am honoured and delighted to meet our beloved most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji today at New Delhi and convey my heartiest congratulations on assuming charge as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

He said, "I feel blessed to have had the chance to discuss various subjects related to the development of Jharkhand, Telangana and Puducherry." PTI SAN NN