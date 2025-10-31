J'khand govt asks officials to assess crop damage due to cyclone ‘Montha’

Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday directed officials to assess crop damage caused by Cyclone 'Montha' in the state and submit a report within 72 hours.

Untimely rainfall due to the cyclone this week adversely impacted Kharif crops and vegetables, an official said.

Crop damage has been reported from Garhwa, Palamu, Ranchi, Pakur, Dumka, Hazaribag and other districts of the state, he said.

The state government has also urged all district officials concerned to sensitise insured farmers about the process of the Birsa Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (B-PMFBY), the official said.

Former agriculture minister of Jharkhand, Badal, had also urged the state government to take cognisance of the crop losses owing to Cyclone ‘Montha’.

“Reports of severe damage to crops and vegetables due to diseases in paddy fields and untimely rains caused by Cyclone Montha are being received from various news media...” he said in a post on X on Friday.

As per the operational guidelines, farmers are required to inform about such losses within 72 hours of occurrence. PTI RPS RBT