J’khand govt decides to increase free power limit to 125 units a month

Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday decided to increase the limit of free electricity to 125 units from the existing 100 units per month for domestic consumers.

In a review meeting with senior officials including the chief secretary, Chief Minister Champai Soren directed the energy department to prepare a proposal in this regard.

“Consumers will now be given free power up to 125 units, instead of the existing 100 units,” an official release quoted him as saying.

The state government started the ‘100-unit free electricity’ scheme in 2022 with an aim to reduce financial burden of the people.

The scheme is applicable up to the consumption of 100 units of electricity per month for domestic connections.

Talking to reporters about the meeting, Soren said, “I directed the officials to make efforts to increase revenue.” Soren, who became the chief minister on February 2, also asked all the departments to speed up the expenditure of their budget so that the targets for the current fiscal could be achieved. PTI SAN NN