J'khand govt distributed Rs 8,247 cr in last 4 years to empower 'Sakhi Mandals': CM

Ranchi, Feb 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday asserted that the JMM-led coalition government in the state has distributed Rs 8,247 crore in the last four years for empowerment and development of 'Sakhi Mandals' (women self-help groups).

Around 55,000 Sakhi Mandals have been formed in the state under the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), a wing of the rural development department, and around 32 lakh families are associated with Sakhi Mandals, an official said.

"An assistance and credit support of Rs 825 crore was distributed among 55,000 Sakhi Mandals today for livelihood promotion. In the past four years, Rs 8,247 crore has been given for the development and empowerment of Sakhi Mandals in the state. The previous government (BJP) had given only Rs 642 crore for the purpose," the CM said.

He was speaking at a women's 'exposure and capacity building camp-cum-conference' in Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.

Thousands of members of various Sakhi Mandals from all 24 districts participated in the conference.

The objective of the event was to motivate the Sakhi Mandal members for socio-economic self-reliance, provide exposure to various livelihood mediums, enhance the capacity of women and bring positive changes in their lives, an official said.

Soren said the previous Hemant Soren government focused on 'roti-kapda-makan' for tribal people in the state and launched several programmes in this regard.

"Despite Jharkhand being a rich state, the social and economic conditions of the tribal remained weak. The former CM (Hemant Soren) launched various schemes after studying social, economic and educational conditions of the state," he said.

He said that around 21 lakh electricity consumers avail the benefits of 100 units of free electricity per month.

"Now, after the state government decided to raise the limit to 125 units, it will benefit over 30 lakh consumers," he said.

Several women shared their stories on the occasion.