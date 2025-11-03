J’khand govt exempts stamp duty, registration fees on plots allotted to hockey icons Salima, Nikki

Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Monday decided to exempt the stamp duty and registration fees for the plots allotted to two international hockey players of the state - Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, an official said.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Tete and Pradhan have been representing India as key members of the women’s hockey team. Both played at the Olympics.

Jharkhand Housing Board has allotted 3,750 sq ft of land to each player in Ranchi’s Harmu residential colony.

The chief minister had handed over land allotment letters to them on January 29.

As many as 13 agendas were passed by the Cabinet including approval to Cambo Megalift Irrigation project.

“The project will offer irrigation facilities to 14 villages covering 4,055 hectares of land under Mandar and Chanho blocks in Ranchi district. An estimated Rs 236.20 crore has also been approved for the project,” Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said after the meeting.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Jharkhand State Allied and Healthcare Council Rules.

“Under the rules, now a council will be established. Thereafter, the existing para-medical council, state council for physiotherapy and others will be included in the new council,” she said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for increasing the assistance amount under the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Awas Yojana from Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

“The target of the number of houses, which is currently at 176, was increased to 2,400 for the financial year 2025-26,” Dadel said. PTI SAN NN