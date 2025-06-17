J'khand govt extends ex gratia of Rs 2.66 crore to kin of slain constable

Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended financial assistance of Rs 2.66 crore to the family of constable Sunil Dhan, who was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren handed over a cheque of Rs 1.20 crore to Dhan’s family here, while Rs 1.46 crore was credited to their bank account by the Home Department.

"The state government stands firmly with the families of martyrs. Constable Sunil Dhan made the supreme sacrifice while serving the people of the state, and we salute his martyrdom," Soren said while interacting with Dhan's family members.

Dhan was critically injured in an IED blast in a forest in West Singhbhum district on April 12 during a search operation, as part of an anti-Maoist drive. He was airlifted to Ranchi, but succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital.

The CM also directed officials to promptly provide all entitled benefits, including pension, to the constable’s family. PTI SAN RBT