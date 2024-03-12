J’khand govt hikes DA for employees to 50 per cent of basic pay

Ranchi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday hiked employees’ dearness allowance (DA) to 50 per cent of basic pay from the existing 46 per cent, effective from January 1 this year, an official said.

The proposal regarding hike in DA to state government employees and dearness relief to pensioners was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

“Dearness allowance and dearness relief for pensioners have been increased by 4 percentage points to 50 per cent,” Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The hike will benefit over 1.90 lakh employees and pensioners in the state, officials said.

The move comes close on the heels of the central government deciding to hike the DA by 4 percentage points to 50 per cent, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI SAN RBT