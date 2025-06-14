J'khand govt makes policies sans proper study, research: BJP

Ranchi, Jun 14 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP spokesperson and former MLA Amit Kumar Mandal on Saturday alleged that the state government is formulating policies without proper study and research.

He claimed there are several anomalies in the draft rules for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET), particularly in the list of regional and tribal languages designated for specific districts.

"In Khunti, Mundari is the local dialect, but it is missing from the district's list. Similarly, Bhojpuri is the most widely spoken language in Garhwa and Palamu, yet it has been removed from the list, while Nagpuri and Kudukh, which are spoken in limited areas, have been included," Mandal told reporters.

He further noted that Angika is a widely spoken language in Godda and Deoghar districts.

"However, Angika has been excluded. Kurmali, another widely spoken language in Godda, is also absent from the list. I want to know the government's criteria for selecting languages for each district," he added.

Mandal accused the government of deliberately fueling a language controversy. "The state's economy is crumbling due to the significant expenditure on the Maiyan Samman Scheme. The government is likely to face challenges in paying salaries to its employees and funding development projects. Unable to provide jobs for the youth, it is intentionally creating such policies to stir controversy," he alleged.

The government recently released a draft of the JTET rules, inviting feedback from the public.

The government recently released a draft of the JTET rules, inviting feedback from the public.

An official from the School Education and Literacy Department, however, clarified that the draft is only a preliminary step in the formulation of the JTET rules. "The final draft will be shaped after incorporating suggestions from all stakeholders and adhering to necessary procedures," the official stated.