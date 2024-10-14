J'khand govt nod to form committee to study plight of tribals in Assam, other states

Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) Barely two weeks after Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming marginalisation of tea tribes despite their significant contributions to the economy, the Jharkhand government on Monday approved the formation of a committee to study their plight.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Soren.

"Tribals from Jharkhand were taken to other places such as Assam and Andaman and Nicobar by the British. Their number is about 15 to 20 lakh and they are fighting for their rights. It is known that tribals are working in Assam tea gardens but they have not been given ST status so far and are debarred from the welfare schemes meant for them," the CM said.

"Our government invites all original inhabitants to return to Jharkhand. We will form a committee to study this problem under the Minister for Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority and Backward Class Welfare Department. All-party representation will be there. They will go to those places, study their problems related to housing, jobs, rights etc. Based on the committee's recommendations, the state will introduce welfare measures," Soren told reporters after the meeting.

Tea tribes of Jharkhand origin in Assam have the status of Other Backward Class and are debarred from welfare measures meant for tribals, a statement from the state government said.

In his letter to Sarma on September 25, Soren expressed grave concern about the community's situation and advocated for their recognition as STs.

Sarma, the BJP's election co-in charge for Jharkhand, has attacked the JMM government for "corruption, infiltration and declining law and order issues among others." "I am acutely aware of the significant challenges faced by the tea tribes in Assam, particularly since many are indigenous to Jharkhand, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, and Oraon, whose ancestors migrated during colonial times to work in tea plantations," Soren said.

He stressed that these groups meet the criteria for ST status due to their distinct cultural identity and vulnerability to exploitation.

While most ethnic groups of tea tribes are recognised as STs in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Assam continues to classify them as OBCs, Soren said.

"Despite their vital contributions to Assam's economy and culture, they continue to be marginalised and denied the benefits and protections accorded to Scheduled Tribes," Soren wrote to Sarma demanding immediate ST status for them.

The tea tribes’ OBC classification prevents them from accessing critical government benefits and opportunities, including central government schemes tailored for STs like the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme and the National Tribal Health Mission, he added.

Soren emphasised that as non-STs, these tribes miss out on educational scholarships, housing subsidies, and healthcare facilities.

"Living far from their ancestral homeland, these tribals may face challenges in preserving their cultural heritage. This can manifest in various forms, such as denial of land rights, limited access to employment opportunities, and prejudice in interpersonal relationships," the letter mentioned.

Demanding ST status for them, Soren said, "Their long-standing contributions to the region's economy and culture, their socio-economic deprivation, and their unique cultural heritage warrant this recognition. By doing so, we can address historical injustices, promote social justice, and ensure that the tea tribes enjoy the same rights and opportunities as other marginalised communities in Assam."