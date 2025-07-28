J'khand govt ready to face any question of opposition in upcoming assembly session: Minister

Ranchi, July 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh on Monday said the government is prepared to address the opposition's questions in the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly, commencing on August 1.

She said that a Bill seeking to enact an umbrella Act for all universities, excluding medical and agricultural varsities, will be tabled during the session.

“The government is prepared for the monsoon session. A supplementary budget will also be tabled in the House. Several issues from the previous session will also arise. We want the House proceedings to run smoothly,” Singh told media persons.

There will be five working days in the monsoon session which will continue till August 7.

“The Jharkhand University Bill will also be presented in the House during the session. The Bill will bring revolutionary changes in higher education. We hope the opposition will also support in passing the Bill,” she said.

The proposal of the Jharkhand State University Bill, 2025, was approved the cabinet on July 24.

Over the alleged rising crime, the Congress leader said the government has taken strict action against the incidents involving women and girls.

“There is a rule of law in Jharkhand. If someone is guilty, the person will be punished under the law. People should not take the law into their own hands,” she said after the ‘Janta Darbar’, a public outreach event.

In Singh's Janta Darbar, as many as 52 people presented their issues which included Maiya Samman Yojana, land, Abua Awas Yojana, road construction and appointments.