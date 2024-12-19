J'khand govt should ensure promises made to women, farmers are fulfilled: AJSU chief

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Thursday said the JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand should ensure that it fulfills the promises made to women and farmers, without making “excuses” to try and discontinue schemes.

Mahto was addressing reporters on the sideline of a party meeting on the assembly poll results and the future roadmap.

“I support the state government over its promises made to women and farmers. The women of Jharkhand are influenced by the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’. I want the government to credit Rs 2,500 to the accounts of women beneficiaries from December as per its promise,” he said.

He, however, expressed apprehension that the state government could make “an effort to find excuses or go to court in a bid to discontinue its populist Maiyan Samman Yojana”.

The JMM-led coalition had launched the scheme in August to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the 18-50 year age bracket. At present, the scheme is benefiting around 55 lakh women in the state, according to officials.

“I have already said that the government did not provision any budget for the scheme for the fiscal 2024-25. Besides, it also did not make any guidelines or rules for it. It gave money to women without any eligibility check before the polls only for votes. Now, it is saying that non-eligible beneficiaries will have to return the money,” Mahto claimed.

He said the state government had also promised to procure paddy from farmers at Rs 3,200 per quintal.

“The ruling alliance leaders are inaugurating paddy procurement centres in the state, but they should ensure that farmers get Rs 3,200 per quintal,” Mahto asserted. PTI SAN RBT