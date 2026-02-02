J’khand govt should extend benefits of Union Budget to its people: BJP leader Arun Singh

Ranchi, Feb 2 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Monday urged the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand to extend the benefits of the Union Budget to the state’s people.

He said Jharkhand will receive Rs 51,236 crore through tax devolution in 2026-27, which the state government should utilise properly for development.

"There are many proposals in the Union Budget, which will contribute to Jharkhand’s development largely. Setting up of a woman hostel in every district has been proposed in the Budget. There are several schemes for women from ‘Drone Didi’ to ‘Lakhpati Didi’ to empower them," Singh said.

Addressing media persons at the BJP headquarters, he said fisheries will be promoted with 500 water reservoirs under Amrit Sarovar scheme, which will also benefit the eastern state.

He added that the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) in Ranchi will be developed on the lines of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), which will benefit the people of Jharkhand and neighbouring states.

"Jharkhand will receive Rs 51,236 crore through tax devolution in 2026-27. The state should utilise the fund properly for development of the state. But the irony is that the state government is indulged in corruption," the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Claiming that Jharkhand has been provided special assistance for capital investment, he informed that so far Rs 11,567 crore has been granted. "Where has this money gone?" he questioned. PTI SAN SAN MNB