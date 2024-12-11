J’khand govt tables Rs 11,697cr supplementary budget

Ranchi, Dec 11 (PTI) Jharkhand finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Wednesday tabled the second supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The women, child development and social security department is proposed to get the maximum outlay of Rs 6,390.55 crore.

Supplementary budget was tabled on the third day of four-day assembly session just after Governor's speech.

The debate on the supplementary budget is scheduled to be held on the last day of the session on Thursday, assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato told reporters.

The energy department is likely to get the second highest outlay of Rs 2,577.92 crore, followed by home, jail and disaster management department at Rs 445.96 crore and school education and literacy department to get Rs 574.69crore.

The first two days of the session witnessed the oath-taking of all 81 members and election of the new Speaker. PTI SAN SAN MNB