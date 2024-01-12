J'khand govt to financially support research scholars: Official

Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand government will soon introduce a CM fellowship scheme to financially support meritorious students conducting research, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Rahul Purwar, Principal Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, said that under the CM fellowship scheme for academic excellence, monthly scholarships of Rs 25,000 and Rs 22,500 have been proposed for PhD students.

Students qualifying for National Eligibility Test (NET) but failing to get Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be eligible for the CM fellowship scheme and will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 25,000 for PhD.

The scholarship will, however, be confined for four years, Purwar said while addressing reporters here.

Advertisment

Students who would qualify Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET), which is going to be started from the next financial year, will receive Rs 22,500 per month, he said.

Purwar said the government would also support students wanting to present their papers at top universities in India or abroad. For the presentation of papers in foreign universities, assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided, while the same for India will be Rs 50,000.

In a bid to encourage women to pursue technical education, the government has also decided to offer an annual scholarship of Rs 15,000 for admission to diploma courses, and Rs 30,000 annually for admission to engineering or other technical courses, he said.

Advertisment

Purwar said the government is also developing a state-level learning management system to promote digital education.

"We will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with common service centres (CSCs), under which all top courses available digitally will be incorporated with the system. Some courses will be free of cost, while nominal fees will be charged for some," he said.

He said there are around 300 educational institutions in the state where students' resource centres are being developed.

Advertisment

"In such resource centres, courses will be provided through CSCs," he said.

Talking about the Guruji Students' Credit scheme, he said a portal is being developed for the scheme and it will be completed either by the end of the month or the first week of February.

"Once the portal is ready, all applications received during government outreach programmes will be uploaded to it. Under the scheme, students could get loans of up to Rs 15 lakh at a nominal interest of four per cent," he said.

Purwar added that in a bid to monitor the quality and standard of education in private universities in the state, a draft is being prepared for the Model University Act. PTI SAN SAN ACD