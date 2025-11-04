J''khand govt to launch blood donation campaign from Nov 12-28

Ranchi, Nov 4 (PTI) A blood donation campaign will be carried out across Jharkhand from November 12-28, as part of the state’s foundation day celebrations on November 15, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state blood transfusion council (SBTC), chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh on Monday.

"Ensuring the availability of safe blood is everyone's responsibility," Singh said.

He directed officials to spread awareness regarding the state-level voluntary blood donation campaign in urban as well as rural areas, according to an official statement.

Singh also said action will be taken against blood banks not adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

"If there is any deficiency in a blood bank, it should be rectified immediately. Those who do not meet the SOPs will be closed down," he said. PTI SAN RBT