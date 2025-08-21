J'khand govt to provide compensation to farmers who faced crop losses due to heavy rain

Ranchi, Aug 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday said the government will provide compensation to farmers who faced crop losses due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Tirkey, while referring to reports of urea hoarding, also warned wholesale and retail fertiliser sellers of cancelling their licenses if those are found to be true during inspection.

“The paddy coverage has been encouraging across the state this year. However, heavy rainfall damaged paddy crops in some areas such as the Palamu division. The Chotanagpur region also faced marginal losses. If any farmer faced crop or house loss in the rain, the disaster management department will provide compensation to them,” she said.

Tirkey was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of her ‘Janta Darbar’ programme at the Congress headquarters here.

She urged the farmers, who suffered losses, to submit applications to their respective circle officers.

Tirkey also said that urea consumption has increased not only in Jharkhand, but across the country due to good rainfall this year.

“The demand for urea has also increased, due to which reports of hoarding are coming from some places. In Palamu, we have issued show-cause notice to four fertiliser sellers. A meeting with 200 wholesalers has been convened on Friday, where they will be given a strict warning of license cancellation if any kind of hoarding is found during inspection,” she said.

The minister added that various issues, including those related to non-payment of the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ and billing post installation of smart metres, were brought to her notice, and many of those were resolved on the spot. PTI SAN RBT