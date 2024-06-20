J'khand govt to roll out cash transfer scheme for women on lines of Bengal's 'Lakshmir Bhandar'

Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand government will soon roll out a cash transfer scheme for women on the lines of West Bengal's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' initiative, an official said on Thursday.

The scheme has been named 'Mukhya Mantri Bahan Beti Swabalamban Yojana', according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Champai Soren, during a review meeting of Women, Child Development and Social Security Department on Thursday, said that financial assistance would be provided to poor and needy women of all categories in the age group of 25 to 50 years.

A senior official told PTI that in principle, it was decided that financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month would be provided under the scheme but it required approval from the finance department and the cabinet.

"Our government is committed to ensuring better education to the women, continuous improvement in their health and nutrition level, women empowerment and the decisive role of women in the family," Soren said.

He directed the officials to make all preparations on a war footing so that benefits of the scheme could reach the eligible women within the stipulated time frame, the release said.

In the meeting, the chief minister also directed the officials of the Information Technology Department to prepare a portal for the scheme as soon as possible.

The Jharkhand cabinet in January this year approved a proposal of including all women, tribals and Dalits above 50 in its old-age pension scheme.

Earlier, those above 60 years used to get the benefits of the scheme, under which Rs 1,000 is provided to each beneficiary per month. PTI SAN ACD