J'khand govt urges special police officers to end stir, promises to extend services by one year

Ranchi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday appealed to the protesting contractual police assistants to end their agitation, promising an extension of their services by a year.

The assistants are demanding direct recruitment into the police department along with an increase in their honorarium.

"We have assured the delegation that they will receive relaxations in various police department appointments. Specifically, they will be granted age relaxation and other concessions when applying for constable positions in excise, home guard, jail sipahi, and fire services," Raj Kumar Mallick, Additional Director General at police headquarters, told reporters.

The agitating special police officers (SPOs) are currently camping near the CM’s residence to press for their demands.

Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha and senior officials are at the spot urging the agitators to end their stir.

According to eyewitnesses, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to control the agitators, though nobody was injured.

Earlier, Principal Secretary (Home) Vandana Dadel and DGP Ajay Kumar Singh held talks with a delegation of agitating SPOs urging them to end their agitation.

Mallick clarified that while direct induction into the police force isn't feasible, special provisions such as age relaxation will be provided to allow them to compete fairly with other candidates.

"They were informed that recruitments for another 6,500 posts in the police department would be held soon and they are eligible to appear for it. Besides, we assured them to extend their tenure, which comes to an end on August 9, by one year if they end their agitation," he said.

He added, "We have assured them to raise their honorarium by 25 per cent, contingent upon their disciplined conduct during the agitation and prompt return to their duties."