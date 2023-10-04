J'khand govt will ensure market for forest produce, fix MSP: CM

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that his government will fix a minimum support price (MSP) for forest produce and ensure a market for it.

He inaugurated a milk processing plant of state-run Medha Dairy built at a cost of Rs 28 crore at Gankey village in Palamu district.

Addressing a gathering, he said, "Jharkhand is very rich in agriculture and forest produce. The state government will fix MSP for forest produce so that people get a fair price." "Our government is committed to promoting forest produce. In this direction, Sidho Kanho Agriculture and Forest Produce Federation has been formed. Through this, agricultural and forest produce will be made available in the market and its MSP will also be decided. Farmers will be able to get a fair price for their products," he said.

This was the seventh milk processing plant of Medha dairy in the state, the others being located at Ranchi, Deoghar, Koderma, Latehar, Sarath and Sahibganj.

"Only when the farmer progresses, the state and the country move ahead. Our government is working towards empowering farmers and making them self-reliant," he said.