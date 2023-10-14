J'khand guv bats for latest methods for early detection of cancer, timely treatment

Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday emphasised exploring the latest methods for early detection of cancer and its timely treatment.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day cancer conclave organised by a private hospital here. Experts from different parts of the country participated in the event.

"The problem of cancer is increasing in our country and Jharkhand is also not untouched by it. The conclave will help explore the latest methods of cancer detection and better treatment as well as promote health awareness," Radhakrishnan said.

He said everyone will have to work together to get rid of cancer.

Hospitals will also have to keep in mind that the best treatment for cancer patients can be done at a reasonable cost, the governor said He said it is important that people should have awareness regarding health and treatment.

"An initiative to spread awareness regarding health insurance is also necessary so that people do not face difficulty in getting treatment on time," he added. PTI SAN SAN ACD