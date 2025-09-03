J'khand Guv, CM extend wishes on tribal festival 'Karam'

Ranchi, Sep 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday greeted people on 'Karam', one of the biggest tribal festivals in the state.

The indigenous people worship Karam trees on the occasion and pray to Mother Nature for a rich harvest in the kharif season.

As part of the festival, sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers.

"This folk festival conveys the message of sibling love, nature conservation, and environmental balance. May this festival bring health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone's life. This is my heartfelt wish," Gangwar posted on X.

Soren said that the Karam festival is a "symbol of the tribals' rich culture, civilisation and way of life".

"This festival reflects the unbreakable bond between siblings, social harmony, and our deep faith and gratitude towards nature. It is a unique gift given to us by our ancestors. On this day, through worship, we pray for happiness, prosperity, good harvests, and a healthy society," Soren posted on X.

He said that their lives are deeply connected to water, forests, soil, and wildlife.

"The Karam festival conveys the message of sustainable development for life and society by living in harmony with nature. On this sacred occasion, let us all come together to pledge to preserve our customs and traditions, empower society, and protect the environment," Soren said. PTI SAN BDC