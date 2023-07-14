J’khand Guv, CM laud ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayan-3

Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful launch of the third lunar mission, 'Chandrayaan-3'. Terming it a "proudest moment" for the people of the country, the chief minister in a Twitter post said, "Many congratulations, best wishes and Johar to all for the historic successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota." He said, "We are touching new heights every day due to the hardworking scientists of our country. ISRO has once again raised the prestige of the country." ISRO launched its third lunar mission--Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota on Friday.

Jharkhand Governor tweeted, "Every citizen of the country is proud of this remarkable achievement of ISRO." Meanwhile, the officers, engineers and workers of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) Limited in Ranchi also expressed happiness over the successful launch.

The HEC officials claimed to have played a pivotal role in manufacturing Horizontal Sliding Door (HSD), Folding Cum Vertical Repositionable Platform (FCVRP), Mobile launching Pedestal and 10-ton Hammer Head Tower Crane for the mission.

Deputy Manager at Foundry Forged Plant of HEC, Subhash Chandra said, "It is a proud moment for the country as well as Jharkhand. HEC got an opportunity to manufacture some of the major equipment used in the mission." PTI SAN 3/8/2022 RG