J'khand Guv, CM laud ISRO scientists for successful launch of Solar mission Aditya L1

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the country's ambitious Solar mission, Aditya L1.

Advertisment

As the 23.40-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, located on the Eastern coast about 135 km from Chennai.

"After the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, @isro is once again with #AdityaL1, on a path breaking journey as the first space mission to study the Sun. My heartiest congratulations on the launch. Wishing more success to ISRO for a bright future of solar exploration and groundbreaking discoveries. Proud," the governor wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Soren said in a post on X: "Unprecedented! After the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, today our great scientists of ISRO have successfully launched Aditya-L1 to study the Sun. On this occasion, many congratulations, best wishes and Johar to all the scientists of ISRO, their families and the entire country." According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the Sun. The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun. PTI SAN SAN ACD