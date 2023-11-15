J'khand Guv, CM launch projects, schemes to mark state's 23rd foundation day

Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday jointly launched several development projects and schemes to mark the state's 23rd foundation day.

Soren also distributed over 18,000 appointment letters among youths who have secured jobs in the private sector in accordance with the state government's rule of 75 per cent reservation for locals.

Addressing a gathering at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, the CM said, "The state's foundation day is on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda." Stating that Jharkhand has 42 per cent of the mineral reserves of the country, Soren said, "The tribal-dominated state is backward not only in terms of poverty but also on social and educational fronts." "Jharkhand's 80 per cent of the population live in rural areas and most of them are dependent on agriculture. When our government came to power in 2019, we focused on the development of the rural economy. But there were several challenges as the opposition had been trying to bring down our government from day one. Our government, however, will complete four years next month," he said.

The CM claimed that earlier, government officials did not visit villages and people were deprived of government schemes.

"We launched 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' (government at your doorsteps) scheme where officers are sent to villages to provide government benefits to villagers at their doorsteps," Soren said.

Around 60 lakh applications were received from villagers in two phases of 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' programme, he said.

He also launched the third phase of 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorsteps) programme on the occasion.

The government is committed to the welfare and overall development of the people, he said.

The CM said his government has given universal pension coverage to around 30 lakh beneficiaries, an additional 20 lakh green ration cards, and dhotis, saris and lungis to over 60 lakh beneficiaries.

Launching Abua Awas Yojana housing scheme, the CM said the government had requested the Centre to sanction eight lakh additional houses for the poor but it was denied.

"Then, we decided to launch Abua Awas Yojana to provide houses to the poor from the state exchequer," CM said.

Under the scheme, eight lakh houses would be built for the poor by 2026 at a cost of Rs 16,320 crore. The Mukhyamantri Gram Gadi Yojana (rural transportation) scheme was unveiled on the occasion.

Distributing offer letters to more than 18,000 youths, he claimed that more than 50,000 Jharkhand youths got jobs in the private sector and 10,000 in the government sector.

The CM and the governor also jointly launched four policies related to exports, MSMEs, startups, and IT Data and BPO promotion.

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 7,042 crore.

As many as 229 projects worth Rs 1,744 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation of 667 projects worth Rs 5,328 crore were laid.

An amount of Rs 261 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 5,55,652 adolescent girls for the year 2023-24 under the Savitri Bai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana, whereas around Rs 2 crore prize money was distributed among 70 players who have performed well at the international and national levels.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, "Both the Centre and the Jharkhand government are keen on the development of the state. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a project worth Rs 24,000 crore for the well-being of the tribals. The CM has also announced several development schemes for the state. I am sure Jharkhand has a bright future." Earlier in the day, the PM, accompanied by the governor and the CM, visited Ulihatu, the birthplace of freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Khunti district, and unveiled a government scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. PTI SAN SAN ACD